Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the narrative-driven puzzle game, The Spectrum Retreat, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. We’re getting a twofer this time, with Bridge Contsructor’s Walking Dead spin-off, and the steampunk Bejeweled battler, Ironcast.

You’ll be able to grab Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, May 13 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

In the zombified Bridge Constructor, you’ll “use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity.”

In Ironcast, “battles are fought by generating resource nodes which in turn drive the Ironcast’s various weapons and systems. You must choose how to spend these nodes wisely, either offensively in order to cripple and destroy your opponents, or defensively, if they suspect a barrage of incoming weapons fire is due.”

If you’re on the fence about, er, free things, here are some trailers to give you a feel for what you’re in for.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.