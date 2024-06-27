It’s tough to beat the joy of claiming a good free Steam game, and if you’re quick you might be able to do just that, as beautiful puzzle game Islands of Insight celebrates the news of its much-requested offline mode with a free game giveaway. Reminiscent of The Witness, this multiplayer open-world game is available to claim free on Steam for just 24 hours, and it’s already seen the game’s player count rise dramatically on the Valve platform.

Coming from Lunarch Studios and published by Dead By Daylight developer, Behaviour Interactive, Islands of Insight packs in more than 10,000 puzzles to solve across a stunning shared open world. Giving you the freedom to soar around the island, it’s one of the prettiest puzzle games I’ve ever seen, and the ability to join other players on your adventures adds a unique touch to the experience.

One unfortunate consequence, however, is that since launch the game has required you to have an online connection to play. That’s about to change, however, as Lunarch Studios confirms the Islands of Insight offline mode will launch on Tuesday July 9. “Our goal is to have a similar experience between the online mode and the offline version,” it explains.

“It’s important to understand that any social or online functionality, like emoting or pinging other players, will not be available in this mode. With this mode being exclusively available in single player, some content has been balanced, modified or removed.” It also notes, “If you have been playing the game online and want to switch to offline, don’t worry, you will be able to save your progression and transfer it over to offline mode.”

To celebrate this, Lunarch Studios is giving away Islands of Insight completely for free for just 24 hours. The clock is already ticking, so there’s not long to jump on the deal, but plenty of players have – it’s already reached a peak concurrent player count of 5,263 active players on Steam at the time of writing, and looks to still be climbing. That’s more than double its previous best of 2,007, achieved the weekend of its launch.

You can claim Islands of Insight free on Steam until Thursday June 27 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. It’s yours to keep forever once claimed. Simply head to the game’s store page to add it to your Steam account.

