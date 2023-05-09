Get 120 games for just $10, and help earthquake victims

A new Itch sale offers you 120 PC games, as well as soundtracks, artworks, and other game-related works, for just $10 (£8), with all your money going to various charities that are supporting victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The Itch bundle collects indie games, platformers, and detective games from 135 different game-makers, with the aim of raising $500,000 (£396,000) for earthquake-related causes.

The ‘Play for Turkey’ bundle is available now until May 23, and offers 120 different independent games, as well as various other game-related material, for less than a month of Amazon Prime. Between games, soundtracks, comics, books, and other items, the bundle gives you around $780 (£618) worth of stuff for just ten bucks.

All of the money raised by the bundle will be sent to the Turkish Philanthropy Fund, which supports and shares funding between a range of organisations providing aid to Syrian and Turkish victims of the February earthquakes. These organisations include Doctors Without Borders, Unicef, White Helmets, and Ahbap, which provides food, shelter, and medical help.

There are too many games here to list individually, and every creator deserves a nod for submitting their work for this bundle, but from personal play experience, I can certainly recommend the meditative platformer, Old Man’s Journey and point-and-click adventure Pitstop in Purgatory, where you have to navigate through a stylised, anime afterlife and try to make up for your past mistakes.

You can also get the soundtrack for Steam interactive novel Corpse Factory, a guide on how to build your own 2D games, and the Outlast and synth-wave-inspired racer Super Retro Chase, alongside everything else in this enormous sale. You can find the Itch Turkey and Syria relief bundle here.

