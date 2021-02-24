Job alert! Network N is relaunching The Digital Fix and looking for an editor and staff writers

You may already know The Digital Fix. For a venerable 22 years it’s been a quality hub for coverage of contemporary pop culture. Today we’re excited to announce that they’ll be joining us, alongside The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, and Wargamer, in Network N’s happy family of owned and operated sites.

That means The Digital Fix is getting a shot in the arm. Network N is hiring a new editor and multiple staff writers to run the site and accelerate its already sterling work covering arts and entertainment in the digital age. It also means that the parts of today’s entertainment landscape not covered by Network N’s publishing division are reduced by a continental degree. You’ll be joining a unique media business: young, hungry, and rapidly growing, yet friendly, collaborative, and supportive, with reach across almost the entire scope of digital culture.

The new editor of The Digital Fix will be responsible for planning and creating content, managing their new in-house team, and helping to develop and deliver on their brand’s strategy. You’ll need to spot and implement opportunities for the site’s growth, ensure its content hits Network N’s high standards, and is delivered on time and on budget.

You’ll have previous experience in a senior role on a gaming or entertainment website, as well as in managing staff. You’ll possess cutting edge knowledge not only about your content purview – TV, movies, and gadgetry – but also about its delivery, which means SEO and Google tools. You’ll have a knack for spotting and capitalising on emerging trends, and boast excellent writing and copy editing skills. You’ll also be proactive, have a strong work ethic, and a whole lotta passion and knowledge for all those things listed above. If this sounds like you, Network N would love to hear from you.

EDITOR – the Digital Fix

Location: Bath, UK (also available remotely)

Application deadline: Friday, 12 March, 2021 (apply here)

Salary: £30k

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Content creation, including writing, sub-editing, and commissioning

Content planning: overseeing all editorial output, and deciding what the site should cover and when

Managing an in-house editorial team plus a pool of freelancers

Helping to develop and deliver on the editorial strategy for the brand

Identifying and implementing growth strategies for the website

Developing relationships with publishers, developers, and PRs in order to deliver original content

Ensuring all output meets Network N’s high editorial standards, and is delivered on-time and on-budget

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Staying on top of, and training team members in, SEO best practices and internal process changes

Other as requested by the Group Editor or Publishing Director

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Previous experience in a senior role on a gaming or entertainment website

Experience managing staff members

Exceptional knowledge of and a passion for TV, movies, and gadgets

Ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends

Excellent writing and copy editing skills

Proactivity and a strong work ethic

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

SEO knowledge

All applicants must have the right to work in the UK by start of employment

As a prospective staff writer for The Digital Fix, you’ll be eager to join our new editor in shaping the site’s glorious future. Your main role will be in content creation. You’ll channel your love for movies, TV, and gadgetry into tip-top news and guides copy on tight deadlines. You’ll work with the editor to plan and deliver a content strategy that’ll serve the site’s existence audience and grow it, ultimately helping it become the go-to place for digital entertainment for the whole internet.

You’ll have experience in writing and pitching excellent articles, as well as using a CMS. You’ll also be proficient with the relevant (basic) working tools, proactive, with an eagle-eyed attention to detail and organisation skills, and passionate about the subjects the site’s expanding to cover. Get in touch if this is you.

STAFF WRITER (Multiple roles) – The digital fix

Location: Bath, UK (also available remotely)

Application deadline: Friday, 12 March, 2021 (apply here)

Salary: £20k

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Content creation: writing guides, features, reviews, and news stories

Editorial planning, including spotting and exploring content opportunities

Sub-editing the work of others, if required

Conducting interviews

Cultivating relationships with developers, publishers, PRs, etc.

Learning and working within guidelines for style, tone, and SEO

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Staying on top of SEO best practices and internal process changes

Other as requested by the Editor or Group Editor

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE: