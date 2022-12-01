Network N Media is hiring an ecommerce coordinator – apply today!

Do you have the experience to become Network N Media’s next ecommerce coordinator? We’re looking for the right candidate to join our ecommerce team and help expand and strengthen our affiliate partnerships. The successful candidate will work with the ecommerce manager and managing editor to identity affiliate opportunities that complement Network N Media’s portfolio of owned websites. Our ideal candidate is someone currently working in an ecommerce role with a passion for gaming, gadgets, and entertainment.

In this role you will be part of a friendly, growing, and ambitious team, supporting the execution and delivery of Network N Media’s ecommerce strategy. Working with our Ecommerce Manager, Ecommerce Managing Editor, and editorial teams, you will help to build and strengthen our affiliate partnerships, expand our affiliate activity, identify affiliate opportunities that complement our brands, and work with our editors to coordinate their delivery.

You’ll build and maintain relationships with affiliate partners and help to negotiate payment rates, as well as working closely with the Publisher Collective sales team to support our brands and new business.

This role would suit those already working in an ecommerce role within the gaming industry, or someone with ecommerce experience from a different sector but with a passionate enthusiasm for gaming, gadgets, entertainment, and all things nerdy.

​Role: Ecommerce Coordinator

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid (minimum expectation of one day per week in Bath head office)

Closing Date: Saturday 10th December 2022 (though we reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: £25,000

You will be responsible for:

Working with the Ecommerce Manager to manage relationships with our affiliate partners, as well as creating new ones

Updating and maintaining our affiliate product database

Liaising with affiliate partners to arrange exclusive offers, in-game content, and giveaways

Development of detailed product campaigns to promote key free-to-play games, best-selling products, and new releases from affiliate partners

Creation of ecommerce content decks and resources for affiliate proposals and network partners

Liaising with the Publisher Collective sales and Project N design teams on client expectations and affiliate integration on our content

Creating affiliate links and reports as requested by the Ecommerce Manager and senior management

Working with our Ecommerce Writer to optimise ecomm content around core verticals

Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviours):

Previous ecommerce experience, ideally working on a gaming or technology brand)

Previous experience in editorial content management and planning, and ideally affiliate-focused content

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across organic search rankings, Google News, and Google Discover

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a gaming publication

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Good presentation and interpersonal skills

An interest in gaming, gadgets, and entertainment

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in IC level 1 in our progression framework (https://progression.network-n.com/ic)

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

Reporting to:​ Ecommerce Manager

Framework level: IC1​

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply via the Network N Careers hub with a covering letter, a relevant writing sample, and a CV.

Please also note that this role is based either in our offices in Bath on a hybrid contract (1-2 days a week in the office) or can be remote within the UK.

Network N celebrates and supports a diverse and inclusive work environment, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. It is important to us that our organisation is more diverse and encourages applications from people of all backgrounds and identities.

We want to make sure no one is put at a disadvantage during our recruitment process because of a disability, neurodivergent condition, and/or impairment. If you think you may benefit from some adjustments and support then just ask; we don’t want our hiring process to be a barrier for you. Our recruiters will work with you to learn more about your support needs and identify reasonable adjustments that will help you to be at your best and have a more personalised experience. Just drop us an email at [email protected] and we will be happy to help.

As part of our commitment of being a Disability Committed employer, disabled applicants who meet the essential criteria for a job vacancy will be offered an interview. To be considered under the Disability Confident Interview Scheme, applicants will need to tick the box in the Disability Confident Interview Scheme on the job application form.