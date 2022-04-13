We’re looking for a freelance news writer for evening shifts!

PCGamesN – that’s us! – is looking for a freelance news writer to find and cover the biggest and bestest PC gaming news stories during UK evening hours. This is a full-time gig that pays £25,000 per annum through regular monthly commissions, and would suit someone who already has a bit of experience writing news.

You’ll be working alongside another experienced writer to cover the goings-on of the industry during the evening shift, which is 4pm to midnight UK time. The timing would be ideal for someone based on the west coast of America, though we’re talking applications globally as long as you can work the hours. The expectation is five stories per shift, unless otherwise agreed with the News Editor.

So what are we looking for in our future evening news writer? With a talent for writing, you’ll be able to find the story in everything from a press release, to a live stream, to a Reddit comment thread. You will understand and be able to write exciting copy about the latest triple-A games, long-standing favourites, niche PC gems, business dealings, and all the weird and wonderful things that gaming communities get up to. You’ll also know where to find these stories, and be able to write them up in a timely, authoritative, and accurate manner.

Though you’ll work outside our regular office hours, you’ll be part of the team and make a critical contribution to the site’s success. As such, you’ll participate in our virtual office through Slack, reporting to the News Editor and Editor. You’ll receive regular feedback to help you improve and plenty of support to get you up to speed.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: Evening News Writer, PCGamesN

Location: Wherever your PC may be

Rate: £25,000 per year

Application deadline: May 6, 2022, though we reserve the right to close this vacancy early if sufficient applications have been received

Responsibilities include:

Writing day-to-day news about PC games new and old

Identifying opportunities for further coverage of, or alternate angles on, trending stories

Keeping abreast of industry trends and talking points

Spotting, pursuing, and researching opportunities for original news investigations

Seeking comment from developers, publishers, and PRs



Occasional event coverage and attendance

You will have occasional opportunities to write outside of news, including reviews and other features

CMS work, transcription, and other odd jobs as requested by the News Editor, Deputy Editor, or Editor

Required skills and experience:

The ability to write brilliantly, swiftly, and to task across a range of disciplines, with a focus on news

The ability to find the most interesting angle on any given news story and distil it into an arresting headline

The ability to find relevant and timely news stories as they break across the internet (and beyond)

The ability to write at least five news stories per shift unless otherwise agreed

A keen interest in PC videogames and a good knowledge of them

Proficiency with Google Suite

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisational skills

Desirable skills and experience:

Prior experience writing news or features regularly, preferably online

CMS experience (ideally with WordPress)

Previous work at major magazines or websites, particularly covering news

To apply, please send a covering letter with details of your experience and why you’d make a great addition to the PCGN team, as well as at least one sample news story, to [email protected], using the subject line: ‘Evening news writer application’. We look forward to hearing from you!