We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for full-time guides writers

The biggest games keep getting bigger, and PC gamers everywhere need someone that’ll sweat the small stuff. If you can cut through the thick of it by building the best loadouts, finding secret locations, and teaching tips and tricks, PCGamesN has multiple full-time vacancies for UK-based guides writers.

These positions are available either locally or remotely from within the UK. ‘Local’ means local to Bath, where you’d be expected to come in to our recently and swankily refurbished office at least two times per week. If you’d rather work remotely, you can be based anywhere in the country, with occasional visits once per month – don’t worry, we pay for the trip and expenses if you have to travel in.

You’ll be able to write confidently and authoritatively on games across all genres, producing clean, thorough copy promptly enough to compete in today’s fast-paced online media environment. You should understand SEO, and understand PC gaming and its communities well enough to identify trends and promising guide leads among the latest games. You’ll also need to keep track of the latest updates and in-game events so our evergreen content remains current.

You’ll report to the Guides Editor and Editor of PCGamesN and regularly receive feedback on your work to help you improve.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: Guides Writers, PCGamesN

Location: Bath, UK or remotely within the UK

Salary: £25,000 per year

Closing date: May 8, 2022 (we reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

The Role

Join our fast-growing, international, and PC-obsessed team! Work with the Guides Editor to identify and produce brilliant evergreen and guide content for key games, writing and updating guides and list features, keeping a close watch on regular in-game events, and maintaining best-practice SEO standards across an expanding portfolio of search features.

Responsibilities:

Writing guides and evergreen articles with a focus on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

At least two new guides or five updates per day (unless otherwise agreed)

Updating and creating guides and evergreens daily

Occasional op-eds, features, and reviews

Tracking and updating key evergreen assets using workflow tools

Keeping abreast of current news and trends

Developing awareness of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) best practices in order to optimise traffic and rankings

Using Parse.ly, Google Trends, SE Ranking, and other tools to identify potential wins, as well as mitigate against ranking losses

Using Google, Reddit, and other gaming communities to identify and suggest enquiries which could lead to new guides

Working with our E-commerce team to maximise affiliate opportunities in our guides and evergreen content

Keeping Asana, Google Calendar, etc organised and up-to-date

Other tasks as requested by the Guides Editor, Deputy Editor, or Editor

Requirements:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

Be able to quickly understand the core mechanics of a game and write about them in an entertaining and accessible manner

A keen interest in PC games and a good knowledge of them

Plan and prioritise own workload to meet agreed deadlines

Check for errors to ensure work is delivered to a high standard first time

Adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining a positive outlook

Work with others in a professional and respectful manner

Apply expertise; use basic company tools effectively, uses technology to achieve work objectives

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply

If this job sings to you, please send a cover letter, a CV, and at least one relevant writing sample using this link. Good luck!

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

We’re also looking for news writers, and a Guides Editor to steer the evergreen ship.