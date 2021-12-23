Network N is hiring a Publisher – PC to work across multiple brands, including PCGamesN

Are you an expert in all things PC, hardware, and tabletop? Do you have experience in senior positions in online media, and a head bursting with ideas for the future of this industry? Network N needs you! We’re hiring two publishers to support the company’s owned and operated editorial brands alongside the publishing director, and the rest of the expanding senior management team.

The Publisher – PC will help the editors of PCGamesN and our sister sites PCGameBenchmark and Wargamer to push our brands to new heights, as well as oversee any potential future launches or acquisitions that fall within this purview. If entertainment or mobile and multi-format gaming is more your speed, you can also check out the Publisher – Multiformat & Entertainment role. The successful candidate there will look after Pocket Tactics, The Loadout, and The Digital Fix instead, but fulfil the same function.

For both these roles we’re looking for experienced veterans in online entertainment media who are ready to take on a big new challenge. You’ll sit within the senior management team of Network N, and alongside the director of its publishing division, will shape the future of one of the best portfolios of its kind. We’re a creative, dynamic, hungry company, and for the Publisher – PC role, we need someone who is deeply passionate and knowledgeable about PC and tabletop gaming, and who knows how to develop online brands.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, especially those from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: Publisher – PC

Location: Hybrid (minimum expectation of two days per week in our newly refurbished head office in Bath).

Salary: £50,000 + bonus scheme

Closing date: January 23 2021. We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received.

The Role

Manage the editorial teams of PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer, and oversee new launches or acquisitions in PC gaming and hardware. Work with the Publishing Director and site editors to develop growth-focused editorial strategies, and ensure their successful execution. Liaise with the Sales Team, Creative Studio, Ecommerce, and other members of the Publishing Management Team in order to achieve the department’s overall objectives, both editorial and commercial.

You will be responsible for:

Working with brand editors to grow traffic in line with agreed targets

Working with the Publishing Director to develop, refine, and ensure the execution of brand strategies for PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer

Representing the brands to clients, PRs, publishers, and other relevant parties, with a particular focus on driving awareness of them and boosting stature

Staying abreast of, and regularly researching, competitors in order to identify gaps in the market and opportunities to gain audience share

Working with the Sales Team to drive new business and identify opportunities, including the proactive pitching and delivery of commercial programmes

Liaising with Creative Studio and the Sales Team to ensure the successful delivery of sponsored content campaigns

Working with the Head of Audience Development and video team to deliver profitable video content across the brands

Working with the Ecommerce Editor to maximise revenue and opportunities across the brands

Identifying and pitching opportunities to develop tool sites around existing brand content as well as forthcoming games and products

Ensuring adherence to brand guidelines and maintaining a high bar for quality across PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer

Managing the site editors and providing guidance, feedback, and pastoral care both in weekly 1:1 meetings and ad-hoc

Managing brand budgets

Keeping abreast of SEO and publishing trends and best practices

Training and developing our site editors, deputy editors, and cell leaders to the highest possible standards

Other tasks as requested by the Publishing Director

You will be expected to:

Grow site traffic

Ensure consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Provide pastoral care and fortnightly 1:1s with brand editors

Run monthly cell meetings with the teams

Occasionally sub-edit copy, as well as create documentation

Scope and facilitate the delivery of at least one major editorial commercial programme per quarter

Forecast and manage departmental budgets

Recruit, onboard, and train new editorial teams as required

Use the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Requirements

Substantial and demonstrable experience in senior editorial roles

A demonstrable track record for improving and growing online brands

Experience managing editorial teams and budgets

Experience of working with or within a sales team

Experience of successfully delivering promoted content work

Knowledge of online publishing best practises and SEO

High editorial standards, exceptional organisation, and a keen eye for detail

Proactivity and strong work ethic

A passion for PC gaming, PC hardware, and tabletop gaming

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply

If the above sounds like you, please send us through a CV and a covering letter via the job ad on Network N’s corporate site.

Working for Network N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach, and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter, and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including: