We’re looking for a freelance weekend news writer!

PCGamesN – that’s us! – is looking for a freelance writer to find and cover the biggest news stories in PC gaming on the weekends. This is a fully remote, part-time position, and would suit any freelancer looking for a regular gig to supplement other income.

You’ll need to commit to working Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm UK time, but we’re open to discussing a slight nudge to those hours for the right candidate. Given this, you can be based anywhere in the world. You’ll be paid monthly on a regular freelance basis at our hourly rate of £12, for a total of £96 per shift, and will be expected to write five to eight stories each day.

So what are we looking for in our future weekend news writer? With a talent for writing, you’ll be able to find the story in everything from a press release, to a live stream, to a Reddit comment thread. You will understand and be able to write interesting copy about the latest triple-A games, long-standing favourites, niche PC gems, business dealings, and all the weird and wonderful things that gaming communities get up to. You’ll also know where to go looking in order to discover these stories, and be able to write them up in a timely and accurate manner.

Though you’ll work outside our normal office hours, you’ll be part of the team and make a critical contribution to the success of the site. As such, you’ll participate in our virtual office via Slack, reporting to the News Editor and Editor. You’ll receive regular feedback to help you improve, and plenty of support to get you up to speed.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Location: Wherever your PC may be

Application deadline: May 2, 2021

Responsibilities include:

Writing day-to-day news about PC games new and old

Researching angles and avenues for the above

Talking to developers, publishers, and PRs for comment

Occasional event coverage

On occasion, writing larger articles about specific topics

CMS work, transcription, and other odd jobs as required

Required skills and experience:

The ability to write brilliantly, swiftly, and to task across a range of disciplines

A keen interest in videogames and a good knowledge of them

Proficiency with GSuite

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

A Steam account, Epic account, an EA Orig – oh, just be into PC games

Desirable skills and experience:

Experience writing news or features regularly, preferably online

CMS experience (ideally with WordPress)

Previous work at major magazines or websites, particularly covering news

To apply, please send a covering letter with details of your experience and why you’d make a great addition to the PCGN team, as well as at least one sample news story, to [email protected], using the subject line: ‘Weekend news writer application’. We look forward to hearing from you!