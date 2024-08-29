A couple of months back, Diablo 4 was blessed with a new roguelike horde mode, and it’s amazing. If you’ve been loving Infernal Hordes, or you’re looking from the outside in wanting a similar experience outside of Diablo, we’ve got good news for you. Jötunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is an upcoming horde survival roguelike with all the hellish goodness of Blizzard’s series, and you can now try it for free thanks to its new Steam demo.

Set across a demonic interpretation of the Nine Worlds from Norse mythology, Jötunnslayer tasks you with mowing down massive hordes of enemies, ranging from massive spiders, to skeletons, to giant knights. You pick a starting class at the beginning of each run in the roguelike, but you get the chance to acquire new skills (many of which are themed around iconic Norse gods) every time you level up. You could try and play to your class’ strengths, you can try and plug weaknesses, or you can pick a themed build using only skills from a specific god.

Unsurprisingly, the way you level up is by slaying enemies. But with no max level to hit or time limit, how do you actually finish a run and clear a world? Well, you have to summon a boss, and that can only be done by completing a series of objectives. These boss fights will not only require powerful attacks to take down due to their large health bars, but you’ll also have to be agile and defensive-minded to avoid and absorb their own attacks.

It’s an incredibly intense and replayable gameplay loop, and it’ll suit fans of deep ARPGs and horde slayers alike. Even though Diablo has already give itself the roguelike treatment with Infernal Hordes, Jötunnslayer serves up a similar experience that you can try without spending a dime.

Jötunnslayer is set to fully launch in Q4 of 2024, and there is a generously-sized free Steam demo that you can play right now. New content and improvements are being added to the demo too, and you can find out more about it and the game as a whole on its Steam page here.

