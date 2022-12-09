Bioshock creator reveals Judas, a new narrative FPS game

The creator of the Bioshock series, Ken Levine, has revealed his next game - it's called Judas, and it's a narrative FPS set on a disintegrating spaceship

Judas reveal trailer: A young woman with blonde hair, covered in battle grime, places her hand against a spaceship window - behind her a smouldering wreck can be seen
Judas

A new narrative-focused FPS game from the creator of the Bioshock, Ken Levine, was revealed at the Game Awards 2022. Judas is set on a disintegrating spaceship, and it will challenge players to “make or break alliances with your worst enemies” in order to survive.

Here’s the trailer:

There’s not a lot more information available about Judas just yet, but it does seem to be continuing a lot of the ideas that the Bioshock games played with.

You can find more information on the official site. There’s no confirmed release date set for Judas yet, but the Epic Games Store page is live now.

