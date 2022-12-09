Bioshock creator reveals Judas, a new narrative FPS game

A new narrative-focused FPS game from the creator of the Bioshock, Ken Levine, was revealed at the Game Awards 2022. Judas is set on a disintegrating spaceship, and it will challenge players to “make or break alliances with your worst enemies” in order to survive.

Here’s the trailer:

There’s not a lot more information available about Judas just yet, but it does seem to be continuing a lot of the ideas that the Bioshock games played with.

You can find more information on the official site. There’s no confirmed release date set for Judas yet, but the Epic Games Store page is live now.