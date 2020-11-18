Jump Force devs accidentally released playable, unfinished DLC characters

Like any big-rostered brawler these days, Jump Force continues to provide new characters through DLC – but the latest release wasn’t actually an intentional one. After dataminers got access to fully playable versions of upcoming DLC characters, Bandai Namco has confirmed that those roster members are indeed the next additions to the game – but one of them, at least, isn’t finished yet.

Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach and Giorno Giovanna from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure were both added to the PC game files for Jump Force earlier this month. They weren’t selectable without modification, but dataminers soon did the work to play as them. Both characters appeared to be basically finished, though some elements of Giorno in particular looked a bit weak, including his ultimate.

“We would like to clarify that since DLC character ‘Giorno Giovanna’ is still under development, the final version of this character may differ from what was shared on social media platforms,” Bandai Namco says in a tweet. “We apologise for any confusion caused by the technical mix-up.”

Previously, the devs had only revealed that the final two additions for Character Pass 2 would be from Bleach and JoJo – they had not previously confirmed which characters would represent the two series. But hey, here’s your unofficial official announcement, I guess?

