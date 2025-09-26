Every independent developer dreams of a good launch. Self-published games even moreso. While the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong were expected to sell gangbusters (and still exceeded said expectation), smaller, more niche titles set smaller, more manageable targets. Whatever targets Jump Space set, it surely smashed past them as 250,000 players descended on the game over its opening weekend. With the excitement of last week's launch in the rearview space-mirror, however, developer and self-publisher Keepsake Games has given players a glimpse at what's coming in the FPS game's first update.

With over 250,000 players to please, the first update needs to listen to feedback. Perhaps that's easier said than done when Jump Space launched with 88% positive feedback on Steam, landing it a 'very positive' score.

But the few pieces of constructive feedback Keepsake has heard, it has taken into account ahead of the patch. It has split the development team into two separate tracks, where one part works on stability and the other new content.

The developer says it's "not done" with optimizing memory usage on console and PC. While it's made some changes already, it's still testing new ideas to reduce stutters and crashes. The save system has also been "tightened up" to avoid loss of progress, which should hopefully go live with the next hotfix.

Finally, Keepsake is going to work on better in-game error messages for connection issues (it was impacted by the Epic Online Services downtime this week), as well as improving failover systems and prioritizing an offline mode.

That's all the tech stuff out of the way. I get that it's important and we want our games to run smoothly, but most of us are here for the new stuff, right?

In Jump Space's first update, it's adding hangar vendors, more sectors, and sector modifiers to keep things interesting. There are also new melee weapons on the way, including crowbars, wrenches, and more. Who needs a lightsabre, eh?

Keepsake aims to release this update "in a couple of weeks." You can buy Jump Space on Steam for $19.99 / £16.75 here and read the full update notes here.

