With the recent launches of Silksong, Borderlands 4, and Dying Light: The Beast, it feels like we're rapidly ticking off heavy hitters on Steam's 'most wanted' list. Battlefield 4 and Arc Raiders are right around the corner. But one I've been especially excited for is the Jump Space launch. Built by Keepsake Games and formerly known as 'Jump Ship,' it's best described as a chaotic blend of Helldivers 2 and No Man's Sky, and it's every bit as entertaining as that sounds. Now, after racking up over half a million demo players, it's finally here, and you might be surprised how low the price is.

Jump Space puts you (and a crew of up to three other friends, if you like) in charge of a spaceship that you can fly across the galaxy to tackle all manner of missions. While it's enjoyable solo, it really shines in a team, bringing together elements of some of the best co-op games in recent years. Each task sees you diving onto a planet, asteroid, or station and exploring on foot, at which point it plays out as a frantic FPS game. Blast your way through enemy forces, grab as much gear and as many resources as you can in the process, and get back to your craft in time to exfil safely.

Where games like Helldivers simply pull you back to a hub between missions, however, Jump Space embraces the planet-to-planet freedom of No Man's Sky. You'll actually take your ship out into orbit and travel across the stars to your next destination, and will probably need to fend off some interstellar resistance along the way. Honestly, it's kind of the game I had hoped Starfield was going to be.

Should you work together to navigate through a dangerous asteroid field and lose your pursuers? Send one member of the team on a bold jetpack mission to infiltrate the enemy vessel and sabotage it from within? Or simply take them head-on in a battle of might? You're able to use the various supplies you gather to outfit and upgrade your ship with all manner of weapons and tricks to gain the upper hand.

Jump Space keeps things flowing seamlessly, too - there are no set classes, and you can just hop between manning parts of the ship, space-walking, and stomping across planets as you please. Despite the co-op focus, it's even perfectly playable solo. In fact, it might be a little easier that way, but the sheer satisfaction of overcoming trials and tribulations with your squad is a tough act to top.

With the game's Steam Next Fest demo racking up over 530,000 players, the pitch for Jump Space clearly tickled people's fancy. Now, it's here in early access (at a very reasonable $20 price point), and Keepsake has laid out a roadmap showing off a huge number of details it's working on for the first major update, Atira Strikes Back. This second chapter is planned to include an endless mode, extra sectors, missions, and story, player traits, additional enemy types, melee weapons, modifiers, sliding, hangar vendors, and more.

"This marks the start of a long journey to make the best space game ever," Keepsake writes. "You can be as involved as you want to be, sending us feedback or ideas, making art, or just sharing the game with people you think will enjoy it. Even if you are a casual player that will check in every now and then, rest assured that we will be right here 'cooking' at all times."

Jump Space is out now on Steam in early access, priced at $19.99 / £16.75. You can grab it right here if you're ready to take on the galaxy.

