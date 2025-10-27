When it comes to combat in Jump Space, it's been all about the guns so far. The co-op shooter has kept things focused on firearms since it launched a couple of months ago, but now it's giving you a new way to dismantle your robotic foes. In the game's first big content update, melee weapons are thrown into the mix, including a bullet-deflecting blade that sounds like Keepsake Games' answer to a lightsaber. The Jump Space dev has also added several new sectors and some spicier modifiers that'll give its quick and chaotic missions a new lease of life. Oh, and because it's impossible for any multiplayer game to avoid doing so, a Halloween-themed event has arrived, too.

This is a pretty meaty update for Jump Space, which has shifted 430,000 copies on Steam, according to Keepsake - not bad going given how competitive it is for new co-op games right now. Taking the ship-and-shooter combo of games like Star Citizen and Starfield, and transforming it into a more accessible, snappy co-op experience, it's great to see it being so widely received.

Titled the Vendor Update, you'll never guess what's just been added to its hub area - that's right, new vendors! In response to complaints from players about losing rare, high-quality weapons, Bozze will now offer you a randomly rolled lineup of guns that you can purchase for credits. Every time you load into the Hangar hub, his wares will re-roll. Artifacts, which give you and your crew upgrades prior to missions, can now also be bought from Vosk, who's set up their stall, too.

Melee weapons also make their debut in this Jump Space update. Offering a more powerful option versus simply punching robots in the metallic melon, and allowing you to block attacks to minimize damage, they could offer some genuine utility rather than being just a cosmetic alternative to your fists. One such melee weapon, the Heatblade, lets you go full Skywalker style, as it "deflects enemy fire right back at them with good accuracy, letting you live out your space samurai parry dreams."

As well as adding eight new zones that you can discover during your missions, sector modifiers have also arrived to add some variation to existing ones. For example, the Materia Remnants modifier will drop large clouds of the precious material into a sector, making it a more lucrative option. Others, like High Legion Presence, will seemingly crank up the difficulty by throwing more enemies at you.

The new update also kicks off a Halloween event, because of course it does. A special quest to collect pumpkins during your runs is now available from Bozze, and if you deliver enough to him before Monday, November 10, you'll earn an event-exclusive cosmetic. And yes, it does turn your helmet into a jack-o'-lantern. Not the most original Halloween event I've ever seen, admittedly, but at least it gives players something to grind for.

The new Jump Space update is out now. You can read more about it or pick the game up yourself over on its Steam page.

