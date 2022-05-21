Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion movie DLC leaks for June

It looks like the first proper Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC expansion for the management game will be based around the Jurassic World Dominion movie and called ‘Biosyn’ – and is currently down for a release next month, just after the film itself opens.

It’s one of the best dinosaur games on PC, but other than a few free updates and smaller DLC packs, we still haven’t heard anything about the first proper Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion – or, if developer Frontier is planning any sort of tie-in with the next movie Jurassic World Dominion, out on June 10.

It seems there will, as the unambiguously titled Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Biosyn expansion just popped up on SteamDB, with a release date of June 14. The title is interesting, as Biosyn is a rival company to InGen that played a large role in the original Michael Crichton novels but has barely appeared in the movies – Dodgson in Jurassic Park worked for Biosyn, so it’s kind of the source of the trouble in the entire series. It’s rumoured that Dodgson and Biosyn will play some part in Dominion, so this DLC might be confirmation.

There isn’t any further information about the DLC, but the fact that it’s titled “expansion” hopefully suggests it’ll be something along the lines of the first game’s Return to Jurassic Park. Either way, it seems highly likely that Frontier would want to create some sort of big tie-in with Dominion for Jurassic World Evolution 2, and as the movie’s out in three weeks we probably won’t have long to wait before it’s announced.

Before that happens, if you’re looking to spice up your experience, try a few Jurassic World Evolution 2 mods on for size.