Humanity’s greatest folly has always been hubris and the film that shows that better than anything else is the original Jurassic Park. As a species we like to tell ourselves stories and lies that we’re in control, that the universe will bend itself to our whims. Jurassic Park told a tale of what happens when nature takes a bite out of that ambition, and Jurassic World Evolution 2 explores much the same themes. The chaos-filled management sim has struggled over the last few years to attack and maintain player numbers, but that’s all just changed thanks to one big price cut.

In Jurassic World Evolution 2 you’re put in charge of your own dino theme park, looking to control the uncontrollable in the name of science, profit, and entertainment. The dinosaur game never lets you rest for long, as even the best planning will come up against nature’s inexorable might. Dinos will break free, security measures will break down, unauthorized breeding will take place, and visitors will get chomped. What this game does is judge you on your ability to respond to crises and how you get things back on track.

There are two main joys in Jurassic World Evolution 2. The first is the simple pleasure of building something that works. Much like other theme park games, you’ll plonk down attractions and make sure visitors are happy as they explore your creation. Seeing your park all set up right with dinosaurs safely and happily enclosed is incredibly satisfying. But it can only last so long.

The other wonderful part of the game comes from everything – and I do mean everything – going wrong. You’re constantly sitting on a ticking time bomb as you play, knowing that sooner or later a flaw in your security will be found and then it’s dinner time for your previously friendly dinosaur friends. This is a much more stressful side to the game but it’s no less satisfying, especially when you get things right. Then again, you can often see failure rear its ugly head at this point, but then you can always try again with what you’ve learned.

Though the game has a lot going for it with our Jurassic World Evolution 2 review stating it “improves on its predecessor in clever ways,“ since launch it has not fully managed to maintain an audience. A month ago it was seeing daily peaks in the 2,000 players range, but a new surge has seen the game rocket up the charts. Now, it’s hitting 8,000 players and more, a number not seen since the game’s release back in 2021.

That’s all thanks to the Steam Summer Sale. You can grab Jurassic World Evolution 2 with 90% off until Thursday July 11, taking its price down to $5.99 / £4.99 from $59.99 / £49.99. Head over to the game’s store page to check it out for yourself.

