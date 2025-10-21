What is the Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date? Get your management cap on and prepare to feed your visitors to a whole new type of dinosaur; it's about to get prehistoric in here. If you're unfamiliar with management games, the premise is simple: build your own iteration of Jurassic Park.

You'll genetically engineer new dinosaurs, build enclosures, open leisure facilities, then watch the cash flow in. You'll have to contend with pesky lizards trying to break through their electric fences, general park maintenance, and the freak, one-in-a-million chance that a customer somehow, magically happens to end up in the T-Rex pen. Jurassic World Evolution 3 has all of that and more, with the highlight, of course, being baby dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date

The Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date was Tuesday October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 gameplay

For the first time in the series' history, you'll be able to rear juvenile dinosaurs from over 90 Jurassic World Evolutions 3 dinosaurs overall. They have unique traits based on their sex, and you'll be able to spend time caring for their family units so that they live happily ever after (or eat each other). Your guests will also be more animated, with various new interactions, most of which probably involve a lot of 'awwww'ing.

There's a brand new campaign, too, featuring the ever-iconic Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcom. You'll need to expand your park, navigate various challenges, and please your stakeholders, each with their own agendas and demands.

Then, of course, there's the actual building itself. Various tools will let you easily create everything from mountain ridges to vast, open plains, with various texture brushes allowing you to really craft the prehistoric playground of your dreams. You'll also be able to share your parks with others using cross-platform sharing; a first for the series.