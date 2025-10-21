As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 guides, gameplay, and more

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is the next game in the sim management series, with more dinosaurs then ever and brand new tools and features, here's what to expect.

After a year of silence, Jurassic World Evolution 3 finally has a release date: A large T-Rex stands with two small babies in a foresty plains area
Aaron Down Avatar

Published:

Jurassic World Evolution 3 

What is the Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date? Get your management cap on and prepare to feed your visitors to a whole new type of dinosaur; it's about to get prehistoric in here. If you're unfamiliar with management games, the premise is simple: build your own iteration of Jurassic Park.

You'll genetically engineer new dinosaurs, build enclosures, open leisure facilities, then watch the cash flow in. You'll have to contend with pesky lizards trying to break through their electric fences, general park maintenance, and the freak, one-in-a-million chance that a customer somehow, magically happens to end up in the T-Rex pen. Jurassic World Evolution 3 has all of that and more, with the highlight, of course, being baby dinosaurs.

YouTube Thumbnail

Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date

The Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date was Tuesday October 21, 2025.

Three triceratops, two adults and a baby, stand in a plains area

Jurassic World Evolution 3 gameplay

For the first time in the series' history, you'll be able to rear juvenile dinosaurs from over 90 Jurassic World Evolutions 3 dinosaurs overall. They have unique traits based on their sex, and you'll be able to spend time caring for their family units so that they live happily ever after (or eat each other). Your guests will also be more animated, with various new interactions, most of which probably involve a lot of 'awwww'ing.

There's a brand new campaign, too, featuring the ever-iconic Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcom. You'll need to expand your park, navigate various challenges, and please your stakeholders, each with their own agendas and demands.

Then, of course, there's the actual building itself. Various tools will let you easily create everything from mountain ridges to vast, open plains, with various texture brushes allowing you to really craft the prehistoric playground of your dreams. You'll also be able to share your parks with others using cross-platform sharing; a first for the series.

Aaron isn't only a Guides Writer at PCGamesN, they're also an embattled League of Legends veteran (one of their top five red flags). Unsurprisingly, they're also a bit of a TFT savant. When they’re not taking to the Rift or having a Pengu party, you’ll often find Aaron covering some of the other best PC games like Hollow Knight Silksong, Marvel Rivals, and Elden Ring Nightreign. We suspect they’re actually three otters in a trench coat - their cool rock collection is a major piece of evidence - but have yet to confirm this hypothesis.