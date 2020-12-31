2020’s final free game from Epic is – well, uh, there it is

Epic’s 15 days of free PC games have come to an end with one last giveaway, and it’s a big one – prehistoric creature big. Yes, Jurassic World Evolution is the final Epic freebie of 2020, so if you’re looking to build the dinosaur theme park of your dreams, you’ll want to hop on this final promotion before it slips away.

You can grab Jurassic World Evolution from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page from now until January 7 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, when it’ll be replaced by the FTL-inspired roguelike, Crying Suns. If this is your first Epic freebie during the event, you’ll get a $10 coupon for use during the holiday sale. That coupon will refresh every time you use it, so you’ll have unlimited ten dollar discounts for the remainder of the promotion, on top of the sale discounts.

Jurassic World Evolution launched back in 2018, and was a solid scoop of dinosaur-shaped fun, even if the park management layer was a touch thin. It’s since gotten a load of free updates with improvements big and small, as well as plenty of DLC to expand the content offerings.

Check out a trailer for Jurassic World Evolution below.

