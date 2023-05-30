Kage Tycoon codes May 2023

What are the active Kage Tycoon codes? A lot of the most popular Roblox games are inspired by anime, and Kage Tycoon is no different, openly inspired by Naruto. The developer, BladeMinds, has tapped into this love, and even offers loads of great in-game redemption codes to keep players coming back for more, so we wanted to find out the very latest codes.

Whether you’re new to the anime-inspired game or a seasoned Kage Tycoon veteran, we’d still recommend keeping up on the latest Roblox promo codes for extra cash, XP, and even luck – lord knows we can always use some of that. We can also help you find more codes for one of the best Roblox games, and we show you how to redeem them in-game. With a new update coming to Kage Tycoon soon, Roblox developer BladeMinds has released some new codes this week to get you hyped up, so perfect your Naruto run and redeem these Kage Tycoon codes in preparation.

New Kage Tycoon codes

Enter the following codes in-game for some amazing rewards:

beReady! – 25% lucky boost for 30 minutes (NEW)

– 25% lucky boost for 30 minutes (NEW) newSeasonSoon! – 5,000 cash, 25% RC Boost 55 minutes (NEW)

– 5,000 cash, 25% RC Boost 55 minutes (NEW) NewNamikaze! – 10,000 cash, 10,000 RC

– 10,000 cash, 10,000 RC 15Klikes! – 25% RC boost, 25% cash boost

Expired codes

TenseiMode! – 25% lucky boost

1mvisits! – 1,000 RC, RC Boost, XP Boost

600Kvisits! – 1,500 RC, cash boost, XP boost

season1 – 10,000 cash, 2,000 RC

80Kvisits! – 20,000 XP

1500likes! – 10,000 cash, 1,000 RC

How do I redeem Kage Tycoon codes

Redeeming Kage Tycoon codes in-game is thankfully pretty simple, just follow these steps:

Launch Kage Tycoon.

Click Play

Hit the blue settings button in the bottom right hand corner of the screen.

Enter the code as it appears above into the box.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button to claim your code.

How do I get more Kage Tycoon codes

As with most Roblox games, the developer will usually share new codes when an exciting milestone is passed or a new update is released, often on their social media channels. Check BladeMinds’ Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Discord, or the Roblox launch page for the Kage Tycoon game.

