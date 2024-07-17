Going back and doing things right is the eternal dream for many of us. If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that. What if is a delectable and enticing thought, one that many of us indulge in our lives. Alt-history is a genre that takes that to a bigger scale, letting us imagine entirely new branches in the story of the world. Kaiserpunk is a game that takes alternative history to a massive level and on the back of a successful demo, it’s got another one coming soon.

There are two different game styles that combine to make Kaiserpunk. The first mode makes it a city-building game, where you plan out your settlement and shepherd it into a full-blown metropolis. The other aspect to the game is grand strategy, with you planning your moves on a global scale to make alliances, conquer enemies, and make your mark on this alternative vision of the early 20th century.

All this makes Kaiserpunk one of the most intriguing prospects in gaming right now, and if previous demos are any indication, it might just be capable of pulling off its ambitious vision. If you would like to try it out for yourself you won’t have to wait long, as a new playtest has just been announced with some key updates differentiating it from the previous version.

Players will now be able to get their hands on more maps than in the prior demo, the game’s had several passes for bug fixes and optimization, and more players will be invited in this round meaning if you didn’t get the chance before – you might be able to get in this time around. With some of the complaints about the last demo being performance related, this promises to be an essential step forward for the title.

If that all sounds appealing, the Kaiserpunk playtest will run between Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 22. You can head over to the game’s Steam page right now to register interest, with successful applications gaining access at the playtest’s launch.

