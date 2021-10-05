One of Devolver’s best games headlines Humble Choice for October

This month’s Humble Choice bundle doesn’t have a big triple-A game to anchor the selection, but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of quality games this time around. Indie label Devolver has brought one of its finest games to the bundle, alongside some major horror muscle and an excellent tactical take on John Wick.

As ever, the Humble Plan offers a selection of games, and you’ll be able to choose a handful to keep depending on your subscription tier. Legacy subscribers have additional options, but the Premium plan ($19.99 USD) lets you keep nine games out of the 12 on offer, while the Basic plan ($14.99 USD) lets you keep three.

The full list of games includes Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, Garage: Bad Trip, the Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future ’88, and Syberia 3. All those games will redeem via Steam.

You can grab the bundle for yourself here.

