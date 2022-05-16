Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed to “early 2023”

Space flight is all about calculating trajectories and timeframes, and being able to readjust on the fly – and the same appears to be true of space game Kerbal Space Program 2, which has once again been delayed. Now, developer Intercept Games says Kerbal Space Program 2 will launch on PC in early 2023, with a console launch to follow some time after that.

“We are building a game of tremendous technological complexity, and are taking this additional time to ensure we hit the quality and level of polish it deserves,” says creative director Nate Simpson. “We remain focused on making sure KSP2 performs well on a variety of hardware, has amazing graphics, and is rich with content.”

It’s not the first time Simpson has had to announce a delay for the simulation game, which will allow players to design and build their own interstellar exploration ships and land on planets in distant systems. Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally set to launch in late 2020, but was pushed back to the fall of 2021 that May.

Another delay was announced the following November, with Simpson citing the immense scope of the game the developers had taken on with the sequel.

Now officially named Intercept Games, the dev team includes members of the original Kerbal Space Program team, Simpson says. “We have the perfect combination of experienced, passionate, and skilled developers to fully realise this game’s ambitious potential.”