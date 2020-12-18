Kerbal Space Program’s latest update lets Kerbals do on-site space welding

The Kerbal Space Program 2 release date has been pushed back to 2022, but not to worry – there’s still plenty to do in the original. Kerbal Space Program’s latest update adds in the ability to pack inventories for missions and a new EVA construction mode, so your adventurous Kerbals can now do assemblies and repairs while deployed.

The 1.11 update is called ‘Some Reassembly Required,’ and in addition to all new parts, visual enhancements, and bug fixes, it expands the inventory system and adds the new EVA construction mode. Now, engineers can manipulate parts in their inventory or anywhere within their range while operating outside of a command pod, which opens up the ability to make on-the-fly adjustments to vehicles or create improvised structures while on missions. That could come in very handy for Kerbals who find themselves otherwise stranded out in space or on some far flung moon.

The inventory changes are meant to give the system “deeper meaning and functionality,” the developers say in the update post. You’ll now be able to add stacks of various parts to your spacecraft inventory, and Kerbals get inventories of their own.

Here’s the new EVA construction mode in action:

The latest update also includes improved textures and graphical shaders for the moons of Bop, Vall, and Tylo, which now look better than ever before.

Have a look at the full patch notes over on Steam, then check out our roundup of the best Kerbal Space Program mods available if you’d like to expand the space game even further. There’s always plenty of space out there to explore.