Music is an art form that never sits still and never occurs in isolation. Every tune you ever hear is the sum of a weight of influences, both current and historical, behind it. Music flows through people, leaving inspiration behind. Which is why it’s appropriate that Keylocker, a rhythm JRPG all about music, is such a melting pot of different influences. Chrono Trigger, the Mario and Luigi RPG series, Guitar Hero, and much more is all present in this game’s DNA – and it’s out now on Steam.

I don’t know what I’d do if music were outlawed, but I would like to believe I would react like B0B0, the main character of this JRPG. Instead of hiding away or toeing the line, B0B0 starts an illegal band and even finds a robot to be the drummer, kick starting the events of Keylocker.

What makes Keylocker compelling, apart from the theme and the manga-esque pixel art style, is the melange of different inspirations that all show themselves in how the game plays. Chrono Trigger appears in how combat works – you’ll never have a random encounter, instead all enemies are already on the map with you bumping into them as you explore. Rhythm games appear in two instances, as while fighting is a turn-based affair you’ll have to time your button presses for attack and defence to reap maximum rewards.

Of course, a game about music wouldn’t be complete without the music itself, and that’s where the other half of the rhythm equation makes itself apparent. At various points you’ll pop into a Guitar Hero-style minigame where you bang out the tunes with your illegal band, entertaining the friends you’ve made in your journey. These songs are all composed by composer Elektrobear with vocals by singer, composer, and tagelharpa player Psamathes.

There’s plenty more going on too, with the ever-present threat of danger thanks to your illegal experiments with music, and a storyline that delves into the secrets of the Keylocker itself. You’ll give an oppressive government a lot of trouble, and that can also be good.

Keylocker is out now and you can save 10% as an introductory offer until Wednesday October 2. Head over to Steam to check it out for yourself, and maybe start your own musical adventure.

