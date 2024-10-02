It’s always refreshing to find a new game that has a real sense of attitude and energy to it. Over the past decades, the best example of this spirit is probably something like Hotline Miami, which announces itself with a shotgun blast of pounding music and kinetic, bloody action. The original Doom and its 2016 semi-reboot have a similar sense of verve, as does nightmarish arcade shooter Devil Daggers. The spirit of these latter games appears to be present, too, in Kill Knight, an exceptionally named isometric shooter that’s just launched on Steam.

Kill Knight first appeared on our radar earlier this year, its mix of bullet hell shooting and similarly relentless hack and slash game design catching our attention just as much as its grimy crimson aesthetic. Set in the Abyss, which teems with bloodthirsty demons, the player controls a banished, undead knight — the properly metal Kill Knight in question —who lives on as a corpse trapped in moving armor.

On the Kill Knight’s quest to, per the Steam page, “Kill the Last Angel,” players move through the five layers of the Abyss, tearing through monsters on their way. To do so, they use a selection of ranged and melee weapons, unlocking new gear as they continue their journey. Kill Knight also features a system called ‘Kill Power’ that increases the protagonist’s damage output and movement speed for surviving for as long as possible.

Kill Knight is out now. It’s also available with a 10% launch discount on Steam that brings its price down to $13.49 USD / £11.51. Grab a copy right here.

