Everyone loves a redemption story and Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game is badly in need of one. It’d be amazing to see this asymmetrical title rise to challenge the big dogs of the genre, like Dead by Daylight or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and thankfully its developer is making some smart decisions to try and revitalize its fortunes. The biggest of which is the inclusion of two new survivors you can play as, taking the form of a pair of legendary individuals from the horror industry.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Tom Savini will both be heading to Crescent Cove to try and deal with those dastardly klowns. This new piece of Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game DLC will let players hop into these two horror icons, asking them to try and escape from the alien invasion. If you’ve been playing this multiplayer game and don’t yet know why you should be excited for these two characters, then here’s your primer.

Elvira is a legendary horror host who presented B-movie TV program Elvira’s Movie Macabre throughout much of the 1980s, appearing in several films and becoming a genre icon as a result. She’s even made an appearance in Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, so if you’ve played the Attack of the Radioactive Thing DLC, you might recognize her from there if you haven’t seen her elsewhere in her prodigious career. Tom Savini is a makeup and special effects artist who defined the look of George A. Romero’s films, such as Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead. He’s also appeared in From Dusk till Dawn, the Dawn of the Dead remake, and Django Unchained as an actor.

Two icons of horror are heading to Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. With Elvira and Tom Savini on humanity’s side, these Klown invaders are going to need more than just cotton candy. pic.twitter.com/gbScnLC2Eh — Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (@klownsthegame) September 26, 2024

Along with this DLC, there’ll also be a new map hitting the game sometime in October, so there should be considerably more variation in the game. This all comes at a time when it looks like Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game needs a shot in the arm, with its concurrent player numbers on Steam falling regularly to below 50 people online at once. Hopefully, with new characters and a new map on the way, there’ll be a chance of a turnaround for the game which will be very well deserved, as our Killer Klowns from Outer Space review attests.

The Elvira and Tom Savini DLC for Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game will launch soon. You can head over to the game’s Steam page to make up your own mind on the title and check out any DLC on offer.

