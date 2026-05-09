This underloved Dead by Daylight rival is just $1, thanks to Fanatical's latest bundle

Dead by Daylight remains one of the best horror games when it comes to the asymmetrical subgenre, tasking you with escaping alive as a survivor or wiping out the humans as a killer. This formula clearly works well - DBD is now celebrating its 10th anniversary this year - so it makes sense that others would try to emulate that success. Killer Klowns from Outer Space is one of those competitors, and it's a great one that has sadly not received its acid-spraying flowers. While player numbers may have dwindled, Fanatical's Killer Bundle makes it slightly north of $1, and I'm hoping it gets a deserving renaissance.

I'm not the only one positive about Killer Klowns from Outer Space - back in 2024, Danielle's review of the game gave it an 8/10, saying that it has "almost [perfected] the likes of balance, downtime, and match length, and it deserves to be considered among the best in the genre." While Dead by Daylight still receives mountains of love and praise, it isn't without shortcomings, with a more competitive community than ever. Thankfully, that gives Illfonic's take on a niche movie a chance to shine.

Unlike the 1v4 of DBD, Killer Klowns from Outer Space pits seven survivors against three clowns, but the gist remains the same - either survive, die, or kill. Humans will need to plot an escape through one of the escape routes in each of the maps, getting the necessary items to access it, all while avoiding the Klowns and their popcorn bazookas or comedically designed mallets. If the Klowns capture enough humans in cotton candy cacoons, the Klownpocalypse begins, ending the game and crowning our trio of killers as the victors.

Compared to the dark corners of Dead by Daylight, with licenced slashers running amok and bringing a more horrific atmosphere, Killer Klowns is almost light-hearted by nature. Of course, that's easier for me to say, considering I don't suffer from Coulrophobia (the fear of clowns), but I genuinely found it more fun, balanced, and engaging than my experience with DBD, even if I do enjoy playing as Ghostface frequently.

Right now, you can grab Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game for just $1.15 / £1.15 with the Killer Bundle from Fanatical. You'll need to buy five games to complete the bundle, but the overall cost comes to just $5.75 / £5.75 - for hours of fun, that's an absolute bargain, and there's plenty of excellent games from Sniper Elite 4 to Baldur's Gate 1 and 2. You can check out the full list here.

If you decide to buy more games, or perhaps complete the full bundle, you can get 20 or more games for under $1 / £1 each. So, if you've been looking to stock up on your Steam keys, this is a cheap way to do so - but I'd definitely recommend Killer Klowns if you're looking for a great twist on the asymmetrical horror genre.