One of the best games ever made, Killer7 might actually get a sequel

Killer7 is one of the most frightening, intense, original, and visionary games I’ve ever played. A co-production between Goichi ‘Suda 51’ Suda, of Grasshopper Manufacture, Lollipop Chainsaw, and Shadows of the Damned fame, and Shinji Mikami, one of the original masterminds behind the entire Resident Evil series, Killer7 originally arrived back in 2005. Now, almost two decades later, its creators discuss the possibility of both a relaunched “complete edition” and a full sequel. They even suggest some possible titles.

In the near future, diplomatic relations between the US and Japan have deteriorated amid a wave of horrifying terrorist bombings, perpetrated by invisible cackling monsters called Heaven Smile. The eponymous Killer7 is a team of assassins hired to investigate – more accurately, they are the seven split personalities of ancient demigod Harman Smith. Grotesque and absurd, Killer7 is a horror game set between reality and nightmares. Overshadowed by Resident Evil 4 back in the day, it’s now, some 20 years later, possibly in line for a sequel.

In a brand-new presentation to discuss both Grasshopper’s new project and Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, a relaunch of the 2011 third-person shooter, both Suda and Mikami discuss the potential future of Killer7. “I’d love to see Suda make a sequel to Killer7,” Mikami says.

“Someday, we may just see a Killer7 sequel,” Suda replies. “Or a ‘complete edition.’ I’d rather make a complete edition first, and then ‘Killer11.’ I don’t know. ‘Killer7: Something. Maybe ‘Killer 7: Beyond.’”

“A complete edition,” Mikami responds, thinking to himself. “That’s kind of lame.” The two creators laugh, before the legendary director, whose other credits include The Evil Within, adds that “fans would probably love a complete edition. That could actually be doable.”

“We’d have to decide which comes first,” Suda concludes, “‘Beyond’ or the complete edition.” Suda then shares the smallest of details about the brand-new game in development at Grasshopper, confirming it is an “action game” that also has a story.

As the biggest Killer7 fan out there, I’d argue that it works terrifically well as a standalone game – I’m not sure it needs a sequel. On the contrary, if Suda and Mikami want to collaborate on a potential follow-up, I would be there, eager to play it on day one. Let’s wait and see.

