Killer7 is a game that’s pretty hard to sum up and defies categorization. It’s everything all at once – it’s a bubbling pot of ideas thrown at the player which somehow manages to work. It’s a frothing, fizzing thing that shouldn’t hold together but absolutely does, and nearly 20 years later it’s still held up as one of the greatest gaming experiences you can ever play. PC owners had to wait a long time to get their hands on it, and now six years after it arrived on Steam it’s been given a fresh lick of paint.

To put this update together, Killer7’s developer had to look back to go forward. Cutscenes for the horror game have been upscaled and made much smoother, using the original GameCube videos as a basis. This should make things both more aligned with the original vision for the game, as well as making them better for people using computers made in the 2020s.

In fact you should see improvements across the board, especially when it comes to the game’s graphics. Again, things are smoother and run at higher resolutions, with fonts and textures all being upscaled – there’s even 4K support, if you want to really immerse yourself in the action. Reload animations now run at 60fps, there’s MSAA support, and plenty more making this almost like a remaster, rather than a simple upgrade.

Away from how Killer7 looks, gameplay has also been hit by the update cannon. There’s a new character selection screen, cutscenes are skippable, references to “memory cards” have been removed, and there’s a lot more along with plenty of bug fixes.

The major update for Killer7 is out now and you can also save 75% on it until Friday November 8. If you’d like to get the full lowdown, head over to the Steam announcement post to see exactly what’s new and changed.

This all comes at a time when two of the creative minds behind Killer7, SUDA51 and Shinji Mikami, have seen an earlier game of theirs receive a remaster. Unfortunately, as our Shadows of the Damned Hella Remastered review attests, some things may be best left in the past. On the other hand, this update for Killer7 should show that, conversely, some things are definitely worth updating and exploring in the modern day.

