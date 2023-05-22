King Legacy codes May 2023

Looking for King Legacy codes? The Roblox gacha game is one of the most popular on the platform right now, and has recently been updated to version 4.66. The developer, Venture Lagoons, is great at handing out new codes with a new update, and they even hide the occasional secret code in the world. We’ve gone exploring, and have all the latest codes, including the newest secret code, listed below.

King Legacy codes can give you anything from in-game currency and gems to a full stat refund, so you can respec your character from scratch if you wish to do so. If you don’t, be careful not to enter those codes. If you’re not sure how to enter your King Legacy codes in game, then scroll to the bottom of the guide to find out where to find the ‘Enter code’ box in the King Legacy menu. And if these aren’t enough Roblox freebies for you, take a look at our Roblox promo codes guide, or maybe discover some of the other best Roblox games right now.

New King Legacy codes

Enter these codes in-game for some juicy rewards:

3xilescha1r – 15 gems (NEW)

– 15 gems (NEW) 1MLikes – 10 gems

– 10 gems 2BVisits – 10 gems and 30 mins double XP

– 10 gems and 30 mins double XP Update4.6YAY – 20 gems

– 20 gems Thx4Waiting – stat refund

– stat refund 2023 – five gems

– five gems Peodiz – 100,000 Beli

– 100,000 Beli DinoxLive – 100,000 Beli

Expired King Legacy codes

THXFOR1BVISIT – three gems

– three gems UPDATE4.5.3 – 25 gems

– 25 gems 950KLIKES – stat refund

– stat refund delayedchristmas2022 – five gems

How do I redeem King Legacy codes?

It’s really easy to redeem codes in King Legacy, just follow the steps below:

Launch King Legacy.

Click ‘Menu’ below your health bar.

Select the settings cog icon.

Enter code into the box.

Click ‘Use’.

So now you’ve got the latest King Legacy codes available, jump into the action, grab some rare fruits, and collect those bonus gems in 4.66. We’ll update this guide as soon as Venture Lagoons release more codes, but in the meantime, we’ve plenty of other Roblox codes to keep you busy too. If you like King Legacy, you might be interested in our Project Mugetsu codes or the latest Roblox music codes so you can listen to the coolest viral songs on your boombox.