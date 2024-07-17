Fighting games are in a fantastic spot right now. Street Fighter 6 released last year to universal acclaim and brought in a huge amount of new players with its welcoming Modern control system. Tekken 8 smashed into stores this January to massively outsell its predecessor within its first two weeks. The fighting game big three isn’t complete without SNK though, and King of Fighters 15 is on a massive sale right now to complete the trifecta.

King of Fighters 15 is the latest game in the long-running fighting game series, returning after a long absence. After KOF13 struggled to make a profit due to the unfortunate high costs of its gorgeous sprite-based artwork and KOF14’s step into 3D models proved unpopular among fans, KOF15 is an important and impressive resurgence for the series.

Starring an absolutely gigantic roster of 59 characters including all its DLC up to now, there’s guaranteed to be a character for you in KOF15. And despite its complex and deep combo systems, it’s one of the easier fighting games to just pick up and play without fully knowing what you’re doing – you’ll always be doing something cool. The upcoming EVO tournament this weekend (Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21) will also feature a reveal of KOF15’s next DLC character, so the roster is only getting bigger.

There’s absolutely no better time to get into KOF15, too. As part of Steam’s Fighting Game Fest, the game is at its highest sale ever at an incredible 70% off; in other words, you can pick up one of the best fighting games in recent memory for cheap.

King of Fighters 15 is 70% off on Steam, so expect to pay $19.55/£14.99 until Monday July 22. You can find the game right here.

