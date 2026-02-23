Despite appearing on MrBeast, this Amazon-funded party game is closing down after only six months on Steam

Even after releasing alongside a dedicated MrBeast Gaming video starring some of the biggest online creators, King of Meat is closing down. And no, you haven't somehow made your way to a news site about local delicatessens; we're talking about last year's hopeful multiplayer hit that didn't quite stick the landing. No, not that one. This one was a multiplayer party platformer. Yes, this is getting difficult.

Developed by Glowmade and published by Amazon Game Studios, the story of King of Meat is one we've heard before, and one we'll no doubt hear again. This multiplayer party game was fed into our eyeballs with loud, bombastic trailers that attempted to sell us on the thought of crafting painful platforming dungeons for others to tackle together. It was like Dark Souls mixed with Fall Guys. To me, it looked like an interesting design tool at the very least. Did I pick it up? Well, no. And, as it turns out, not many others did, either, with the game famously only seeing around 300 players on Steam at any one time.

Head over to the front page of the King of Meat website right now, and you'll be met with a post that reads: "Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for. As a result… King of Meat's servers will close on April 9, 2026."

Yes, after launching at the start of October 2025, King of Meat is no more. Well, it won't be as of April 9 this year, when the servers will close, and all those player-made levels will disappear into the void. And unless you bought the game before word of its demise got out, it's too late to give it a go: it's no longer available to buy on Steam. And while this can't be a good time for developer Glowmade, the decision to offer "a full refund in the coming weeks from their platform provider," is one that has to be respected.

King of Meat spun itself as a sort of zany gameshow. One with enthusiastic announcers, comically violent competition, and gremlin-like characters with makeshift weapons like a spiky dynamite hammer. A chaotic Saturday morning cartoon turned into a multiplayer platform game where you know someone is going to purposefully feed you to the wolves.

Still, with a line like "what's everyone's favorite party-platforming game" appearing seconds into its release trailer, King of Meat was perhaps a little too confident in its premise. And as we've seen with games like Concord, Splitgate, and Highguard, that kind of attitude only makes its struggles more apparent. It's a sad, swift end to a game that held 'mostly positive' reviews on Steam, but proof that even the backing of big stars and bigger brands can't guarantee a hit game.