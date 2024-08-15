Many have been awaiting the moment they can saddle up and ride out once again in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the sequel to Warhorse Studios’ great medieval RPG. The game was revealed earlier this year, and was on course to launch by the end of 2024. However, you’ll have to sheath your sword for the time being, because Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has been hit with an unfortunate delay that will push into 2025.

One of the best medieval games around, the first Kingdom Come Deliverance put you in the shoes of a 15th-century scoundrel like no other before it. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 looks to expand on it in every way, with a bigger open world, new weaponry such as crossbows, and something loosely resembling a GTA wanted system.

However, all of those improvements and additions seemingly need a little while longer to perfect. While the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 release date window was previously announced to be 2024, it is being pushed back to early next year.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will now release on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, according to Warhorse.

This is definitely a blow for fans considering it’s been six years since the first game, but in this day and age, find me an ambitious game that isn’t hit with some sort of delay. Warhorse has proudly stated that with its developer count rising exponentially over recent years to around 250, it could finally make the RPG of its dreams. Even with all the extra resource, it’s never a guarantee that a project lands on time.

While they’ll have to wait a few extra months like the rest of us, at least those that backed KCD1 will be getting Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for free when it does arrive, which is a great goodwill gesture from Warhorse.

