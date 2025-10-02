Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 illustrates that a lot of the best RPGs can be too kind to the player. As a protagonist, you expect to have power - to be strong enough to face anything with ease, with only a gentle difficulty curve. Not in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It is brutal, challenging, and immersive in all of the best ways, and now that it's at its lowest price of all time, you've got the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself.

At a glance, it might be easy to mistake it for a simple action game, but that's not the case at all. In fact, it's far from it, as a huge part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is simply surviving a normal medieval life, making your way from town to town, and following quests. Yes, the combat is fun too, but the bits in between are just as important.

The game puts you into the shoes of Henry of Skalitz, a blacksmith's son who is in the service of Sir Radzig Kobyla after the events of the first game (if you haven't played it, it fills you in quickly enough). As you and Sir Hans Capon head to Trosky Castle, you're raided and robbed by bandits, leaving you severely injured and weakened. What follows is a brilliant example of political intrigue and fantastic interpersonal drama.

That puts you right in the middle of a civil war's boiling political landscape, and as a driving force between two warring sides, it may seem like it's a game all about larger-than-life conflict. It isn't, though, as there are plenty of moments where you'll be sharpening your blades, resting your tired feet, or helping village people with some minor jobs. It's just as important to be a good man as it is to be a strong warrior.

As Lowell Bell says in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, "A memorable core cast, often hilarious side quests, and a gripping main narrative make Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 a must-play medieval RPG." Considering how many masterpiece RPGs have entered the hallowed halls of the best PC games this year, it says something about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that it was able to make a name for itself amidst so much competition.

That's why I wholeheartedly believe now's the perfect time to give it a try, and if you're keen, you can get Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for just $36.69 / £26.99 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys). Even if you haven't played the first game, you'll catch up fairly quickly - although, you can also buy the first game and all its DLC at Loaded for just $7.19 / £5.29, so that's a good idea, too.

I'm hoping to see some more RPGs like it pop up on the upcoming PC games list in the future, but for now, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 should give you hours of fun and immersion, which is even better at such a discount. If you're looking for something similar but with more magical elements, you'll find something to suit your vibe on our best fantasy games list.

