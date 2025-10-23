It's the beginning of the end for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as it reveals release date for third and final DLC

I can't believe we're coming towards the end of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 already. After a huge launch in February, developer Warhorse has galloped through its lineup of post-launch content and has just unveiled a November release date for Mysteria Ecclesiae, the game's third and final story DLC. In what will be Henry's last adventure in KCD2, the Sedletz Monastery will open its doors as a new explorable area, and the expansion's story will see him assist a prominent healer to find the cure to a mystery disease.

Warhorse announced the name of Mysteria Ecclesiae many moons ago, and when I spoke to the studio's community manager, Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, back at Gamescom, he teased that you'd be "curing medieval Covid" alongside the monastery's monks. Now, we've got full details and a rousing new trailer about what to expect for this last hurrah.

In the final chapter of one of the best RPGs around, Henry "assumes the role of assistant to Sigismund Albicus, a renowned healer with ties to King Wenceslas himself." He's then sent on a "clandestine mission" to uncover the origins of not only this strange disease, but also the rifts between the monastery's inhabitants.

While the previous expansion, Legacy of the Forge, added some mechanics and a new home base to customize, Mysteria Ecclesiae seems far more focused on delivering an impactful story than injecting new elements. However, Warhorse says "your deductive and sleuthing skills" will still be tested.

As for the Sedletz Monastery itself, you'll be able to unlock and access new sections of it as you solve various steps of the quest, so you can't explore the whole thing straight away. The new DLC also gives you one last expansion to Henry's capabilities, with a new outfit, weapon, potions, and books all obtainable.

I implore you, at the highest volume your eardrums can bear, to check out the Mysteria Ecclesiae trailer below. That music has got me feeling some kinda way.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC releases on Tuesday, November 11. If you already own the Gold Edition of the game, then it'll be delivered to you on launch day at no extra cost.

So, this is Henry's last chapter - barring a triumphant return in Kingdom Come Deliverance 3, or some kind of spinoff. Warhorse's whirlwind approach to getting these expansions out does seem a touch strange to me, but as Stolz-Zwilling told me back in August, the studio wants to crack on with something new.

"We want to call it a day there, at least finish Henry's story," he said. "That doesn't mean that the Kingdom Come Deliverance IP is over forever […] We feel really at home with immersive RPGs. Some reviewer for KCD2 said that it feels like we picked up the RPG torch that someone [Bethesda] left on the ground. And we like that quote a lot. So immersive RPGs, no matter if it will be in space or underwater or whatever, this is what we want to try and establish."

