It started as an internet rumor, but we checked, we double checked, and we can now confirm it directly – Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the upcoming RPG sequel, will be given away completely free to select backers of the original game. The Warhorse classic started life as a Kickstarter project all the way back in 2014. Now, with KCD 2 on the horizon, players who pledged above a certain threshold during those early days will get the game absolutely, completely free by way of a thank you from the developer, which confirmed the news to PCGamesN directly.

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 release date is set to arrive in 2024, though we’re still waiting for a specific day. In the meantime, we already know that Henry of Skalitz returns from the original and that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 uses a smart storytelling system that allows people who haven’t played the first game to properly flesh out their character. Epic and sweeping, KCD 2 could be one of the RPGs of the year, and for certain people, it’s going to be completely free.

Earlier today, a Reddit user called ‘Interinactive’ shared an email they had allegedly received from Warhorse explaining that they were getting Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for free. “Thanks to your gracious crowdfunding support of Kingdom Come Deliverance on Kickstarter or our website years ago, we now have gotten to a new chapter of Henry’s journey, the development of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2,” the email reads. “Because of your backer tier, the upcoming sequel will be for free for you, and we’ll deliver it at the release via key to this email address.”

It sounded a little too good to be true, so we reached out to Warhorse directly, which promptly confirmed that yes, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be free to players who funded the original game above a certain tier. Interinactive says that they backed KCD 1 at the ‘Duke’ tier, contributing $200 / £125 to the development of the first game. It is likely that all tiers above Duke – ‘King’, ‘Emperor’, ‘Wenzel de Faule’, ‘Pope’, ‘Illuminatus’, and ‘Saint’ – will also get the second game for free.

As we wait for more on KCD 2, you might want to try some of the other best medieval games, or maybe the best upcoming PC games on their way soon.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.