You could get one of our favorite RPGs of 2025 for just $15, with four other games on the side

There's nothing quite like an underdog story, and if the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 narrative could be summed up in two words, well, that's what I'd call it. Despite the political turmoil of Bohemia, the real focus is on Henry of Skalitz and the web of deceit, lies, and revenge he becomes entangled in. The cherry on top is that it's all broken up by chaotic survival in the ye olde lifestyle. It's one of the best RPGs right now, and you could get it (and four other games) for just $15 in this latest bundle.

It's hard to describe Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It has elements of survival titles, forcing you to manage your hunger and thirst as you navigate the medieval world. It also has intense, challenging combat that would make even soulslike fans shudder, and between it all, you can also steal food and end up stuck in a pillory. Just another day in Bohemian paradise.

While it's a direct continuation from the first game, Deliverance 2 does a good job at filling you in and getting you up to speed. In the well-fitted boots of Henry of Skalitz, a blacksmith's son who's now a man-at-arms, you're quickly thrown into a tough spot after bandits raid your camp, slaughter your friends, and almost send you to an early grave. Starting from scratch, the narrative takes you from one place to another and feels kind of like a soap opera-style drama mixed with Game of Thrones' brutality.

Developer Warhorse Studios has done an incredible job improving on what made the first game so great, while also expanding the experience in engaging ways. The combat is exhilarating, but it's not the main attraction. Surviving a dangerous medieval world, one that feels like a history book come to life, is the thing that's going to make you fall in love with the game. It's one of my favorite games to play if I just want to explore, and it helps that the narrative is lengthy enough to give you plenty of playtime.

In our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, Lowell says that the game is "a must-play medieval RPG", scoring it an impressive 9/10. I'd have to agree. It's a unique adventure that few role-playing games can emulate, focusing on realism and history over fantasy or sci-fi. Also, since we're talking about it, it didn't get enough awards at The Game Awards last year. Yeah. I'm not going to be quiet about it.

If you're looking to score a cheap copy of the game, you may be in luck. The Premier Mystery Bundle at Fanatical gives you five games for $14.99 / £14.99, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 could be one of them. Each of the five games has a different category, and while there's no way of knowing which games belong in what pot, here's the list of categories you can get:

Two triple-A games

A Steam 'Mostly Positive' game with over 5,000 reviews

A Steam 'Very Positive' game with over 1,000 reviews

An indie game from 2025

With five games, it works out as just $3 / £3 each, and getting one of last year's most highly-rated RPGs for a fraction of the price would be excellent. Either way, you'll be getting plenty of bang for your buck, so there's no reason not to give it a shot!