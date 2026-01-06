Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 developer seems to be working on a secret Unreal Engine project

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 may have been the most underrated game to release in 2025. It's difficult to say that about a title that came fourth in our own Game of the Year 2025 list and picked up awards at other, inferior, websites. It even got nominated for the big gong at the Geoffies. But when I talk to my friends , colleagues, or strangers online, it rarely enters the conversation despite being one of 2025's biggest hits and arguably the best medieval game ever made. However, the next game from developer Warhorse Studios could be very different, thanks to job listings that suggest a change in engines.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and its prequel were both developed in CryEngine and, honestly, it worked. The sequel in particular was incredibly well optimized, running on machines it had no right to perform on. However, it looks like Warhorse may be working on a game in Unreal Engine next time around.

The rumors stem from four job listings that Warhorse Studios has put up over the past year. The first, for a senior technical animator, lists "experience working with animation blueprints, state machines, and physics-based animations in Unreal Engine," as a requirement for applying. Another listing, this time for a dev ops / infrastructure engineer role, says knowledge of TeamCity and Unreal Engine Horde is a "nice to have".

Perhaps the most pertinent evidence is a post on the tech-artists.org forum from December 2024. The user 'Knedlo' asks for programmers and technical artists "for our next UE project," followed by two links to job adverts on the Warhorse website. If you head to the user's profile, it lists their name as Jakub Holík, who happens to be the tech ops lead at Warhorse.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 publisher Plaion tells PCGamesN, "I'm afraid we have nothing to share on this."

It's unclear exactly what this means, but Unreal Engine seems to be on the cards for Warhorse in the future. What this doesn't mean is that Kingdom Come Deliverance 3, if it even exists, will be made in Unreal Engine. Warhorse could be switching engines completely, but it also could be working on two games concurrently. It could be creating a Gwent-like spinoff of Kingdom Come in Unreal Engine, or a sci-fi RPG that CryEngine can't handle, for all we know.

That said, it's interesting that Warhorse is looking to Unreal after so much success with CryEngine thus far. I can see the commercial success of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 having a Baldur's Gate 3-like effect on the studio, albeit on a slightly more modest scale. Two games could be developed simultaneously with the right recruitment and use of resources.

We do know that Warhorse feels "really at home with immersive RPGs," as community manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling told us at Gamescom. While he confirmed that Henry's story is finished, he clarified "that doesn't mean the Kingdom Come Deliverance IP is over forever." However, he also threw out some wacky ideas for Warhorse's future. "No matter if it will be in space or underwater or whatever, [immersive RPGs are] what we want to try and establish."

A lot of mysteries remain about Warhorse's next project (or projects), but there's one thing I know for sure: more of you need to play last year's best new RPG to find out what you're missing.