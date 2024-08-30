Play Kingdom Come Deliverance for free this weekend, or keep it for $3

There’s nothing quite like a good ol’ fashioned medieval brawl. Sure, the seedy speakeasies of futuristic dystopias like Night City have their charm, but I’d trade a laser gun for a greatsword to pommel strike my enemies with any day. It’s a fantasy that I think a lot of people adore, and if you fancy spending your weekend as a knight in bloody armor, I have some good news for you. Ahead of the highly-anticipated sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is having a free weekend on Steam, and if you enjoy it, you can pick it up for less than the price of a coffee (although I don’t think they had that back then).

You’ll be able to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance for free this weekend, starting today. You’ll have three whole days to check out what the medieval RPG has to offer, and if you come out the other end with a taste for blood, guts, and grime, then you’ll be able to pick the game up at 90% off. That makes the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release date delay feel a little better, right?

Set in 1400s Bohemia (part of what’s now modern-day Czechia), you’re thrust into the tattered shoes of Henry, a young boy whose parents are murdered during a wartime raid. Vengeful, you set out on a quest to avenge your family and free Bohemia.

You can face your foes in whatever manner you see fit, using ranged weapons to pick off single targets or charging headlong into the fray with heavy weapons and a thirst for glory. Kingdom Come: Deliverance prides itself on its historically accurate combat and realistic settings which, as someone with a Master’s Degree in War Studies, makes me very, very happy.

When you’re not crossing steel with your opponents, however, you can bribe, steal, seduce, and threaten – there’s a whole world out there for you to explore (or extort). Note that your actions will have consequences, however, so factor that into how you play.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free to play on Steam from Friday August 30 to Sunday September 1. If you enjoy it, you can buy the game for $2.99 / £2.64 until Thursday September 5. To get involved, click right here.

