Kingdom Hearts PC system requirements might be low enough to see Goofy in 4K

The confusing collection of Kingdom Hearts games are finally on their way to PC after a lengthy stint of exclusivity on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and thanks to the Epic Game Store, we now know the minimum and recommended system requirements ahead of their March 30 release date.

Landing on previous generation consoles early in 2019, Kingdom Hearts 3 and its Re:Mind DLC are the most demanding of the bunch, alongside its three-game prologue, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8. Fortunately, the barrier to entry is actually quite low, meaning you shouldn’t need to wade through current stock issues to get your hands on the best graphics card or best gaming CPU to run them.

Hitting that coveted 60fps or more will be even easier in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, as these should be able to run on systems that are nearly a decade old. This is perfect for those that want to replay or need to catch up with the first six games in the series.

Collectively, it takes a little more storage than Call of Duty: Warzone if you want to download all 11 games at 185GB. Or, you could simply download them one by one if you’re struggling for space, with Kingdom Hearts 3 being the biggest at 75GB.

Kingdom Hearts 3, Re:Mind, and 2.8 system requirements

Minimum (60fps at 720p) Recommended (60fps at 1080p) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 3330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5 7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 VRAM 2GB 8GB RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 75GB 75GB

For a game originally released just over two years ago, these are modest specs that set the bar pretty low. Then again, did anyone expect the cartoony stylings of Donald Duck and co. to be too demanding?

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix system requirements

Minimum (60fps at 720p) Recommended (60fps at 1080p) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 3210 or AMD A8 7600 Intel Core i3 3210 or AMD A8 7600 GPU Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or AMD Radeon R7 240 Unspecified VRAM 2GB Unspecified RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 60GB 60GB

Strangely, the recommended specs seem unfinished for the first six games, but considering these HD remasters came out in 2013 and 2014 respectively, cranking up the resolution shouldn’t pose a problem on most modern graphics cards.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory system requirements

Minimum (60fps at 720p) Recommended (60fps at 1080p) OS Windows 8.1 Windows 10 CPU Intel Celeron G1610 or AMD A8 5500 Intel Core i3 3210 or AMD A10 5700 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 or AMD Radeon R7 260X Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 1GB 2GB RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 15GB 15GB

This rhythm action spin-off to the main series only released late last year, but doesn’t ask too much of your rig. 8GB of the best gaming RAM is standard nowadays and these processors have been out for what’s considered an eternity in tech years.

It might be worth having the best PC controller handy if you want the authentic, original experience, as we’re not quite sure how Kingdom Hearts will play using the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse. And don’t forget to check System Requirements Lab if you’re still unsure whether you can run the games.