Complete Kingdom Hearts bundle already saves you $100, for now

Kingdom Hearts has finally made its way onto Steam. After years of waiting, the beloved Square Enix franchise has hit the biggest marketplace on PC. To add to the excitement of adventuring once again with Sora, Donald, and Goofy, Square Enix has released a collection that puts all the titles into one big package in an enormous sale no diehard Kingdom Hearts fan would want to miss out on. Let’s break down exactly what’s been released, and how the sale works.

For years, Kingdom Hearts 3, 1.5, 2.5, and 2.8 were locked away and exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. Finally, after years of patiently waiting, the uniquely treasured Disney games have been released to Steam.

All four major franchise releases are now available on the digital marketplace, and all have been tested to run well on the Steam Deck. For KH fans who have the Steam Deck as a preferred way of playing, then this release is absolutely massive news.

Kingdom Hearts has been one of the more fascinating gaming crossovers to spawn from the start of the medium. The series exists as a truly rare blend of Disney and Japanese developer and publisher Square Enix. It isn’t often that Disney lends out its hallowed characters for other companies to handle and develop their own stories with, but Kingdom Hearts has proven how crossovers can be done just right.

With the launch of Kingdom Hearts on Steam, a bundle of all the available games has also hit the marketplace. Titled Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, the collection includes the following: Kingdom Hearts HQ 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC). At full price buying all three of these titles separately would typically run you $170 / £134.15.

However, the titles on sale in the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle marks them down to just $68.99 / £54.44, for a saving of $100 / £78.91. The offer lasts until Thursday July 11, so you’ll have a decent amount of time to make up your mind on the deals. However, with so many savings available, it will be hard to pass up, especially for any Kingdom Hearts fan looking to relive the glory days of the early PlayStation series.

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing the RPG games, you should factor in whether your system can run them using our Kingdom Hearts PC system requirements guide. Don’t forget to check out our list of the free Steam games as you’re bound to find something you can run in on your machine.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.