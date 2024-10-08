History and videogames have always been a match made in heaven. Civilization’s whistle-stop tour of human history, Assassin’s Creed’s flawless capture of long-lost cities, and even the realistic Old West of Red Dead Redemption 2. Personally, I’ve always been partial to Ancient Greece, and that’s why I’m thrilled by the new Kingdom Two Crowns Call of Olympus DLC. Taking the more personal touches of the strategy genre found in the base game, the new expansion gives everything a Greek coat of paint. Released alongside a free and game-changing 2.0 update, Call of Olympus is available now.

Unlike its strategy game brethren, Kingdom Two Crowns takes a more personal approach. You’re not an omniscient, inhuman force watching over the land like in Civilization or Total War, but instead a boots-on-the-ground ruler. Well, it’s more hooves on the ground, as your trusty steed helps you explore the 2D plains around you. Piece by piece you need to build up your armies, defenses, and towns to protect your people from the Greed. Made up of monstrous creatures, this is an unthinking and unfeeling force that’ll stop at nothing to end your society.

Call of Olympus is essentially a complete revamp of Kingdom Two Crowns. Not only has every pixel been given a Grecian sheen, but a new campaign is available to play through. The entire map has been reworked with new temple and quest islands based on Ancient Greek culture, religion, and mythology, with new mounts inspired by creatures from the millennia-old stories. Every time I get a new interpretation of Cerberus (Hades is a personal favorite) I’m a happy lad.

Land battles now feature the ever-iconic Greek Hoplite, and naval conflicts come with ballista-mounted triremes. Everything about Call of Olympus screams Ancient Greece, and it’s a total joy to see. You even need to make sure you please the Pantheon with a series of divine quests, with powerful artifacts given as rewards for your efforts.

If Kingdom Two Crowns’ interpretation of the mythology behind Ancient Greece isn’t enough for you, there’s also the packed 2.0 update. Free to all players, it comes with up to ten save slots, a plethora of quality-of-life improvements, new island balancing, and even updated animations.

The Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus DLC is available now alongside the game’s free 2.0 update. You can find the base game and DLC right here.

