Kingdom Two Crowns is the latest entry to one of the most unique strategy series around. Instead of the broader viewpoint of a more traditional take on the genre like Civilization 7 or Total War Pharaoh, Kingdom takes place from the perspective of a ruler, sitting atop a horse, who rides back and forth across a side-scrolling landscape to build structures and manage the lives of their subjects. Fortunately for fans of the series, Two Crowns is about to become a lot bigger now that a new DLC titled Call of Olympus has been announced for a quickly approaching launch date.

Kingdom Two Crowns first came out all the way back in 2018, but the strategy game has been consistently expanded upon with updates and DLC that brought its design to settings like ancient Japan and Scandinavia along with crossovers with other projects like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. This kind of ongoing support obviously isn’t coming to a stop just yet, considering the latest news from Kingdom’s creator.

Kingdom Two Crowns next DLC, Call of Olympus, heads to ancient Greece for a new map that incorporates sailing and island-hopping to the series’ formula. It includes units like slingers and hoplites, which can be led by the ruler themselves and arranged into specific formations, powerful new enemies such as giant shellfish and lumbering ogres, and fresh challenges that see the player receive divine blessings from island-inhabiting gods as rewards for their efforts.

Kingdom Two Crowns’ Call of Olympus DLC launches on October 8, 2024. If you’re interested in heading to Greece for some action, you can add it to your wishlist over on Steam.

