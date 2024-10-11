We love a good city builder here at PCGamesN, and one of the few things even better is when you can try them for free. That’s exactly the case with gorgeous pixel-art strategy game Kingdom Two Crowns right now, and the results are impressive. Already boasting a 91% Steam rating from more than 20,000 user reviews, a free weekend has caused the game’s player base to absolutely explode, shattering its previous record on the Valve platform. Join in now to see what the fuss is all about, and you can even snag it cheap to keep if you like it.

First launched in 2018, Kingdom Two Crowns has already long established for itself a robust and enthusiastic playerbase. Playing alone or in co-op with a friend, you’ll lay the very foundations of your kingdom, building out vast fortresses and exploring the unknown lands beyond in search of treasure and knowledge. The stunning pixel art and animation brings the 2D environments of this city-building game to brilliant life, making adventuring and construction alike feel rich and rewarding.

It’s not all sweetness and light in Kingdom Two Crowns, however. As night falls, monstrous shadow creatures known as the Greed rise, looking to claim your hard-earned treasures for themselves. That means you’ll need to ensure your cities are well defended, building everything from walls to archers and even siege weapons. Your monarch can also join the fight, putting their powerful skills into play to help hold off the hordes.

Fortunately, you don’t need to stay on the back foot. Once you’ve built up a sufficient force, you can go on the attack to take down nearby Greed outposts and secure the local region for yourself. Adventure out further, uncover powerful legendary artifacts or mythological creatures, and bolster your abilities, then continue to expand your kingdom to unlock new units and technologies for the future.

Having just received a hefty upgrade courtesy of the Kingdom Two Crowns 2.0 update, the ongoing free weekend is a fantastic time to jump in and see what makes it special. You’ll also be able to check out the game’s two free DLC add-ons, the feudal Japan-inspired Shogun and the gothic horror-themed Dead Lands, the latter of which also includes a special crossover with Bloodstained, the fantastic Castlevania spiritual successor.

Having previously reached an all-time high of 4,735 concurrent users back in October 2023, this free Steam weekend has seen the Kingdom Two Crowns player count absolutely soar. At the time of writing, it’s reached a high of 16,807 active players and counting; with the weekend still ahead of us, we might see it go even higher. Top that off with an impressive 80% Steam sale, and you can snatch a permanent copy for next to nothing if you like what you see.

Kingdom Two Crowns is available to play for free until Sunday October 13 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. If you like it, you can also buy it at an 80% discount until Tuesday October 22, meaning you’ll pay just $3.99 / £3.35 for your copy, down from $19.99 / £16.75. Head here to give it a try and see what you think. You can also grab its other two DLC packs, Norse Lands and the new Call of Olympus, at a small saving if you want to complete your collection.

