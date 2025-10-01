Kingmakers release date, early access launch, and trailers

What is the Kingmakers release date? Were you ever told you should never bring a longsword to a gunfight? Well, ye olde folke of medieval England must certainly regret never learning this lesson as they're mercilessly mowed down by rifles, grenades, and an F-16 strike. Welcome to Kingmakers - there's lots to digest here.

Kingmakers is a strategic sandbox shooter that answers the ultimate question: How would a modern soldier fare against the armies of yore? Judging from what we've seen of the co-op game, 'pretty well' is the answer. Imagine GTA with every possible cheat enabled and the added chaos of armies of medieval soldiers on horseback. Below is all the info you need about Redemption Road's explosive isekai adventure, including the latest on the Kingmakers release date window, early access period, and its excellent trailers. Lock and load.

Kingmakers release date

The Kingmakers Early Access release date is October 8, 2025. This date was confirmed in the Early Access release date trailer.

The Early Access trailer also confirms that Kingmakers will be playable solo or in full drop-in-drop-out co-op, meaning that you can change the course of history with a few pals, if you want.

Kingmakers isn't even out yet, and it's already locked in a live-action movie adaptation with Tomb Raider and Sonic production maestro Story Kitchen. So not only do we have the game itself to look forward to, but a big screen banger, too.

Kingmakers trailers

Kingmakers' official announcement trailer made waves when it dropped in February 2024, as our player character goes back in time, Back to the Future-style. Trading a sci-fi city for roving fields of 1400s England, the hero wastes little time getting into the action, mowing down hordes of knights in the process.

Snipers, grenade launchers, and even a classic AK-47 are on show as the player finesses their way around the battlefield, littering the environment with bodies. Their job seemingly done, they zip back to the future where a utopia awaits.

The 'Wreak Havoc' trailer aired at the May 2024 tinyBuild Connect publisher expo. This time around, our noble hero is galavanting atop his noble steed (a dirt bike) while dishing out lead. At the minute mark, the player calls in something a little bit more robust in the form of a tank. Chaos reigns supreme.

Meanwhile, the latest OTK Winter Games Expo trailer makes a similarly flashy entrance to the announcement trailer, though this time the player's tapped into the Age of Empires 2 cheats to summon themselves a zippy blue coupe - how do you turn this on?

Here we can see more of the strategic elements at play, as the player zooms out to an army control UI in one clip, before creating a stone staircase up to the ramparts in another. This time, the player's arsenal includes RPGs, combat crossbows, and airstrikes.

Kingmakers gameplay

Kingmakers slaps modern warfare into a 15th-century setting, specifically the Welsh Rebellion led by Owain Glyndŵr. As previously noted, Kingmakers is a sandbox strategy shooter, so you'll get to dish out orders to your platoon and create new defensive structures while living out your best power fantasy.

As Gears of War once noted, variety is the spice of death. Kingmakers packs in a huge arsenal of weapons and vehicles to get the job done - the job being to rewrite the outcome of the uprising, saving the future. From what we've seen so far, motorcycles, cars, tanks, helicopters, and planes are all on the cards. Handheld options include rifles, crossbows, grenade launchers, shotguns, and sniper rifles - you know, the basics.

A dev blog released on August 19 gave us a huge insight into the weaponry and the vehicles we'll be using come the early access release date. In this blog, the devs talk about weapon upgrading, the penetration rating of each weapon (more penetration, more destruction), and some more unique items that are in the works - flamethrowers and drones!

In early access, we'll have the motorcycle and a convertible car to play around with, with the promise of a tank to come later. The blog also went into just how important weapon upgrades are, with some of the early-game armaments becoming godlike when fully upgraded.

Kingmakers story

The current timeline is wrong; England shouldn't have prevailed against Wales in 1283, and we shouldn't be as weak as we are. Otherworldly forces have taken advantage of this and have destroyed humanity as we know it, apparently. It's up to you, a lone American mercenary, to go back in time, help the Welsh, and save everything.

That's everything you need to know about the Kingmakers release date estimate for now. While patiently awaiting its arrival, check out the Kingmakers system requirements, and some of the best free PC games you can get your hands on while you're at it.