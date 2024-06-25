Kingston’s new racecar RGB RAM looks amazing, but there’s a big catch

Memory maker Kingston has just released a new line of fancy RGB gaming RAM that the company says is inspired by racecar body work. The new Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory sport loads of RGB LEDs in the light bar at the top of each module, with some gorgeous-looking heatsinks covering the memory chips. It all looks good, so you can just head over to Amazon and pick up a new 32GB 6,000MHz DDR5 kit now, right? Nope, there is, of course, a catch.

Kingston clearly isn’t messing around when it calls a product a “limited edition,” as the company’s new best gaming RAM is not only available in one capacity, but also at just one speed. Curiously, that capacity is 48GB, in a kit made up of a pair of 24GB modules, rather than a more usual 32GB kit containing two 16GB sticks.

Meanwhile, the speed of the memory is a super-fast 8,000MHz, with 36-48-48 timings. This is clearly a kit for power users who want the fastest RGB RAM they can buy, rather than your average mortal gamer looking to buy a reasonably-priced 32GB kit. Kingston hasn’t revealed US pricing for the kits yet, but they’re currently going for €432.99 in Europe, which works at around $465.

Of course, you’re not just paying for the speed of the RAM here, but also the dashing good looks of the heatsink and RGB lighting. Kingston describes the latter as being held in a “seemingly wind-swept light bar,” although it looks a bit more like the shape of Vanilla Ice’s hair in the ‘80s to us. There are 12 LEDs under that lightbar, all of which are controllable with Kingston’s Fury Ctrl software, which the company says gives you a choice of 18 customizable RGB effects.

Meanwhile, Kingston says the heatspreader design resembles the “livery of your favorite racecar’s bodywork.” The heatspreader has a sharply angled red section around the side and bottom edge, which is met by several sweeping black glossy curves across the body of the heatspreader, with a triangle at the top that has a carbon fiber look. It’s not a subtle look, but it makes a statement – these are memory modules for showing off under a tempered glass window in a high-spec PC.

With a height of 45.8mm, these memory modules are also quite tall, standing over 1cm higher than a standard Corsair Vengeance RGB stick, but also sitting 1cm shorter than a massive Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB module.

Kingston says the memory is certified for Intel XMP 3.0, so you can drop them into your Z790 motherboard, set the profile, and they should run at the full 8,000MHz speed at 1.45V, and at CL36 latency. According to Kingston, there are eight memory chips on each module, and the parts are “hand-tuned and backed by 100% factory testing at speed” before they’re sent out.

If you’re tempted by this high-spec, over-the-top gaming RAM, search for the product number KF580C36RLAK2-48. For anyone else who’s currently weighing up their RAM options for an Intel system, check out our DDR4 vs DDR5 gaming RAM guide, where we test several games on both DDR4 and DDR5 memory to see what difference it makes.