Save $30 on this speedy 2TB Kingston gaming SSD upgrade for your Steam Deck

A Kingston gaming SSD deal has popped up to help you deal with your handheld storage issues. This 2TB Kingston NV3 2230 drive is on sale at Amazon right now, saving you $30 off its MSRP, and giving you the perfect solution to a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally that's running out of free space for your games collection.

Most of the models in our best handheld guide aren't shipping with 2TB of storage, although it is becoming a more popular option at the top-end. If you're a Steam Deck owner, however, 1TB is your limit, but you don't have to settle for it. This Kingston SSD can immediately put to bed those storage woes, immediately doubling the available space for those huge big-budget games.

This Kingston NV3 NVMe M.2 2230 SSD is a PCIe 4.0 drive with sequential read and write speeds of 6,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, repsectively. If you're planning on a Steam Deck storage upgrade, you won't be able to quite hit those speeds, due to the Steam Deck's PCIe 3.0 limitations that cap read speeds to a maximum of 3,500MB/s, but you can at least be assured it won't be the drive holding back your handheld.

What's more, those speeds mean this drive significantly faster than a microSD card, which will usually cap out at around 100-300MB/s for top-spec cards, and lower than that for cheaper cards. It's also a limitation that you won't face on newer handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, which do support PCIe 4.0 drives, unlocking the Kingston NV3's full 6,000MB/s sequential read speeds.

This Kingston NV3 gaming SSD is a great upgrade for a handheld gaming PC. It's available for $127.95 (US) or £109.99 (UK).

