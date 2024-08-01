One of the joys of the original Kerbal Space Program wasn’t just building your spaceship, it was putting it through its paces. You could plan for ages before blasting off only to find a critical flaw in your thinking meant the whole thing would blow up – quite literally – in your face. In Kithack Model Club things are considerably less explosive, but the attitude of slapping stuff together and giving it a try is very much intact.

After a relatively short period in early access, Kithack Model Club has now launched into its full version and while player numbers are currently low, it does seem to be generating some positive sentiment. From a team that includes the creator and lead designer of Kerbal Space Program, this is a simulation game that has some serious experience working on it. Which all means it’s easy to see why its combination of kitbashing and taking creations out for test drives and flights is going down so well with its audience.

Similar to games like Stormworks: Build and Rescue, Kithack Model Club has an incredibly granular construction system at its core. You can tweak tons of things on each model, replacing parts to your heart’s content to make something that may not entirely work – but it will be entirely yours.

Once assembled you can take it out of the model shop and into the skies, roads, or seas of the surrounding area. There you can engage in multiplayer challenges, undertake missions, or simply explore. Of course, that all depends on your creation actually working – you might be going back to the drawing board more than once in order to get something that does what you want it to. Or you could smash it into a wall, turning your beloved model into its component pieces again.

With full mod support included and the developer promising lots of updates yet to come for the game, this looks like to be a promising start and a solid foundation to potentially grow into something big.

Kithack Model Club is out now on Steam and you can save 33% on it until Monday August 12.

