Kitsune Tails, the closest thing to Super Mario Bros 3. on PC, out now

If there’s one thing that’s true in videogames, it’s that indie creators will always pick up where the major studios leave off. Whether that comes in the form of Stardew Valley taking inspiration from Harvest Moon, Hollow Knight and Blasphemous offering an alternative to Metroid and Castlevania, or Signalis and Conscript providing a classic Silent Hill or Resident Evil survivor horror experience for modern audiences, the trend has held true for years. And now, with the launch of Kitsune Tails, the PC finally has its very own answer to Super Mario Bros. 3.

Kitsune Tails is a platform game that takes inspiration from classic entries to the Mario series, filtering its influences through a setting based on Japanese myth and offering a more involved narrative. It stars a young woman—a vision of the mythological kitsune, with fox ears and tail—who’s not only out to deliver her very first message from the gods to humanity, but who is also trying to understand why her childhood friend has trapped her love interest in prison.

It takes place across five worlds and, per the Steam description, “various haunted houses” and augments its platforming challenges with ability changing outfits. Appropriately for a Mario 3 inspired game, these outfits include a giant boot and the levels include an enemy type that can be picked up and kicked around. There are also coins to collect in the environment and through mini games, shops selling power ups, a tough ‘kaizo’ style bonus world, “a date with a kindly sorceress,” and the ability to make and play others’ custom levels.

Kitsune Tails is available on Steam and 10% off ($17.99 USD / £15.07) from now until Thursday August 8 to celebrate its launch. Grab a copy right here.

